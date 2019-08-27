Choking risk prompts recall of 6M kids water bottles

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Contigo is recalling nearly 6 million kids water bottles because of a choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the water bottles’ clear silicone spouts can detach and children could choke on them.

Contigo has received 149 incident reports involving the recalled water bottles, which were sold at several retailers including Walmart and Target from April 2018 through June 2019.

The recall includes three sizes of ‘Contigo Kids Cleanable’ water bottles; 13-ounce, 14-ounce, and 20-ounce. According to the company, only water bottles with a black color spout base and spout cover are included in this recall.

Consumers should immediately stop using this product, according to CPSC.

Contigo is offering free replacement lids. The company can be reached online or at 888-262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online.