Choctaw County woman has close encounter with Cottonmouth

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala (WKRG) — Tracey Lindsey Whigham of Silas got closer to a venomous snake that most people would like. She snapped a photo of a cottonmouth ready to strike while with her family at the Old Historical Healing Springs in Millry.

” It was the first time I have ever been that close to a snake. I normally don’t like to even see pics of snakes, but since we were on a little outing with our 9-year-old son, Colt, I wanted to capture everything we saw.”

Colt Whigham, 9 years old at Old Historical Springs in Millry, Ala

Whigham said her first thoughts were, “I think it’s dead, and then it moved and struck”. Her husband told her, “No, he’s alive. He’s just sunning.”

