(NEWS10) -- Wednesday, January 22, 2020 marks 47 years since the Supreme Court issued its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade, affirming a woman's Constitutional right to have an abortion with minimal government interference.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the 1972 case involved an anonymous woman, Jane Roe, who had sought an abortion from her doctor in Dallas. She was told she was required to give birth because her health was not threatened by the pregnancy.