Alabama forest ranger killed in car crash Tuesday

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) announced that a Chilton County forest ranger had passed away in a single-vehicle car crash Tuesday afternoon.

James Hall had been with the agency for a year, according to AFC. The commission says the crash appeared to have been weather-related.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Hall family during this time of tragedy,” AFC said in a Facebook post. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them, as well as with all those fellow AFC employees who worked side by side with James.”

Funeral arrangements have not been released at this time.

