Children burn victims in Alabama find fun, learning and more at Camp Conquest

LAKE MARTIN, Ala (WIAT) – For children who are burn victims, their lives can be full of daily challenges. There is a camp in Alabama where they can be with other kids facing the same challenges.

For more than 20 years, Camp Conquest has been held at Children’s Harbor on Lake Martin.

Their mission is to help children burn victims have fun and heal, not just physically but also emotionally.

One of those campers is 16-year-old Branson Smith.

“We all have that one thing in common. You don’t go to a school where everybody is the same. Nobody else is like you. You don’t fit in. Well, here you fit in,” Smith said.

Smith has been coming to Camp Conquest for 11 years. At the age of five he was badly burned in a house fire. At the camp, firefighters from across Alabama volunteer as counselors, and Smith wants to follow in their footsteps.

“I feel like that’s what I’m called to do, that’s my duty,” Smith said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s camp is only hosting around 25 campers, down from the usual 70 or so. But for Camp Conquest’s founder, Scotty Roberson, it’s still an opportunity to show kids that they can achieve anything, no matter what they are facing.

“Help them understand they are not alone. There are other kids and adults who have been through their same experience. They can get through it. They can reach their goals and aspirations,” Roberson said.

While kids have to apply for admittance to the camp, it’s free of charge for all who come.

For more information on Camp Conquest you can visit this website.