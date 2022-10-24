BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 5-year-old boy drowned over the weekend at a hotel pool in Birmingham.
Jamir Ali Shabazz-Hawkins was found unresponsive at the Embassy Suites pool on Woodcrest Place at 7 p.m. Saturday. He was later taken to Children’s of Alabama, where he was declared dead at 7:41 p.m.
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning.
