Child shot along parade route in NOLA; grandfather suspected shooter

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL)— Police say a child was shot in the neck after an argument between a mother and father ended in gunshots on Mardi Gras.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. near Tulane Avenue and South Galvez Street after what police described as a “domestic incident” between a couple.

New Orleans Police Department spokesperson Juan Barnes said other family members got involved in the fight and one of the child’s grandparents reportedly pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Detectives do not believe the child was the intended target in the shooting.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

Although the Krewe of Rex was rolling through downtown New Orleans at the time of the shooting, police stressed that the shooting was an isolated incident and not connected to the Mardi Gras festivities.

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 837-8477.

LATEST STORIES