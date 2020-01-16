Child left in car in Florida finds dad’s gun, shoots himself

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An 8-year-old Florida boy left alone in a car found his dad’s gun and accidentally shot himself.

Fort Lauderdale police say the father left the child in the car Wednesday morning while he ran into the grocery store. The boy shot himself in the leg. The father returned from the store and called 911 when he found the injured boy.

The boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police have not identified the father or the child. It’s not clear where the gun was located in the car.

Days earlier in Fort Lauderdale, police say a 3-year-old boy shot his mother with his father’s handgun.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories