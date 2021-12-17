Child in custody after shooting injures 3 in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people were shot and another was seriously injured in an altercation in a Lawrence County parking lot Thursday night.

Two of the three victims were transported to the hospital for gunshot wounds and the third victim was transported with serious injuries. The extent of their injuries was not known.

According to Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders, some of those victims were children.

Sanders says a child was taken in to custody in connection to the shooting and that they were being transported to the Department of Youth Services.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on County Road 375. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation between the children when one of them drew a gun.

Since the investigation involves children, the names of the victims or the suspect were not released at this time.

Sheriff Sanders said the investigation remains fluid and asked those with any additional information to come forward.