DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Some chickens ran a ‘fowl’ with the law after trying to escape their poultry prison early Thursday morning.

According to Dothan Police, sometime between 5:30 and 6:00 a.m., a semi-truck carrying hundreds of chickens was bound for Wayne Farms when some of the cages broke at South Oates and Ross Clark Circle.

After the cages broke, live chickens began spilling onto the roadway.

“They absconded from their ride,” Patrol Supervisor Sergeant Tim Odom said.

Dothan Patrol Officer and Houston County Deputies responded to the scene and worked together to round up the chickens. The Southbound lanes and one eastbound traffic lane were closed during the chicken chase.

A truck from Wayne Farms also came to the scene to transport the escaped poultry prisoners to the processing plant.