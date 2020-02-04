Chickasaw police officer injured after man tries to bite driver during traffic stop

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — A Chickasaw police officer was injured during a traffic stop Tuesday morning when the car suddenly moved forward.

The officer was trying to arrest 40-year-old Jimmie Lee Howard Jr., who was in the front passenger seat of the car.

Police say Howard tried to bite the driver, causing the driver to accelerate, injuring the officer, who was holding on to Howard when the car moved.

The vehicle came to a stop, and Howard jumped out of the vehicle. After a brief search and chase, Howard was taken into custody and transported to Mobile County Metro Jail. The officer was taken to a hospital. The driver was not charged with a crime.

Howard was wanted by Daphne Police, Fairhope Police and the Alabama Department of Corrections.

LATEST STORIES