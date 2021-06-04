Chickasaw passes new animal control ordinance creating annual dog license fees up to $100

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Chickasaw passed a new animal control ordinance that will be effective starting on July 1, 2021.

In a Facebook post, the City specifically mentions a couple of the changes made by the ordinance: dog licenses, and restrictions on tethering.

The ordinance will require dog owners to pay an annual license fee to the city of Chickasaw. It states any owner of a dog older than three months will have to pay for the annual license. The fee is determined based on the owner’s age, and whether or not the dog is altered (spayed, or neutered).

License for altered Pets $10.00 License for unaltered Pets 100.00 License for altered Pets (Owner 65 and over) $5.00 License for Unaltered Pets (Owner 65 and over) $75.00 Replacement License Tag $5.00 Late Fee $10.00 PRICES FOR CITY OF CHICKASAW Pet LICENSES

While the licenses are for pets, the ordinance only states they are required for dogs.

Prices for the city of Chickasaw are on in the column on the left. Licenses for pets that are spayed or neutered are $10, while licenses for pets that are not spayed or neutered are $100.

The prices for unaltered pets in Chickasaw are more than six times higher than they are in the City of Mobile.

The table showing prices for dog licenses in Mobile is on the right. It shows the City of Mobile charges $15 for unaltered dogs, which is $85 dollars less than what residents for animals meeting the same requirements would pay in Chickasaw.

The new animal control ordinance in Chickasaw also includes a section on tethering. It states animals are not allowed to run around on their own, requires owners to give tethered pets access to water, and more. You can read the full ordinance HERE.