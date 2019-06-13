Chemical castration law draws criticism

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., (WIAT) — Attorney Victor Revill with Revill Law Firm says Alabama’s chemical castration bill that recently passed by lawmakers is inhumane.

“What about those people that have been wrongfully convicted,” says Revill. He has been an attorney for the past nine years and says he’s been to trial with clients that have been charged with sex offenses that were found not guilty.

Now he questions what would happen to those wrongfully convicted.

“They know that it is extremely difficult to get that wrongful conviction overturned. So as a result of that they get chemically castrated, the guilty and the innocent,” says Revill.

This comes after Governor Kay Ivey signed the bill that will require people convicted of certain sex offenses to undergo “Chemical Castration” as a condition of parole – a requirement meant to keep perpetrators from committing similar crimes.

The new law says a judge must order anyone convicted of a sex offense involving a child under the age of 13 to start receiving testosterone-inhibiting medication a month before their release from prison. Most offenders will have to pay for their treatment, which will be administered by the department of public health, until a judge decides the medication is no longer necessary.

The law will take effect on September 1.