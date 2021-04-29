Cheers! Alabama lawmakers approve wine delivery bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) – Alabamians might soon be able to have wine delivered in the mail. The Alabama Senate on Thursday voted 27-0 for the bill by Republican Rep. Terri Collins.

The House of Representatives voted 88-5 to accept Senate changes to the bill. It now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.

The bill would allow wineries to obtain a direct wine shipper license from the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to ship limited quantities of wine directly to Alabama residents 21 and older. Retailers could not ship to residents.