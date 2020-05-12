Chase that started in Jackson County, MS ends on Airport Blvd in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (5:32 p.m. 5/12/20): According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, troopers tried to do a traffic stop on the vehicle and it took off. Four people were inside, and during the pursuit, they were seen throwing bags out the windows, which troopers believed to be narcotics. All four people are in custody.

A chase with Moss Point police and Alabama State Troopers ended on Airport Blvd in Mobile Tuesday afternoon.

Alabama State Troopers say the chase started in Jackson County Mississippi. It came to an end near The Shoppes at Bel Air Mall.

We are working to gather more information.

