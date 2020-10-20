Charter bus catches fire near Evergreen

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) – A charter bus carrying a group of senior citizens from South Carolina to the Gulf Coast caught fire Tuesday morning, according to a WKRG News 5 viewer who shared photos of the incident.

We’re told the bus caught fire at Exit 93, just off of I-65 shortly after 8 a.m.







All passengers reportedly made it off of the bus with no injuries.

We’ve reached out to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for more information.

