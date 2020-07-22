Charles Evers, brother of slain Civil Rights leader Medgar Evers, dies at 97

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The brother of slain Civil Rights leader Medgar Evers passed away on Wednesday, July 22, in Brandon, according to the Rankin County coroner. Charles Evers was 97.

Evers was born on September 11, 1922, in Decatur, Mississippi. Following service in World War II, Charles and Medgar attended Alcorn Agricultural and Mechanical College (later Alcorn State University), where they became involved in civil rights activities.

In 1969, Evers was elected mayor of Fayette, Mississippi. He began a long tenure as manager of WMPR in Jackson in 1987.

Leaders in Mississippi are remembering the life of Evers:

Rest In Peace, Charles Evers. He was a civil rights leader and a true friend to me and so many Mississippians. His memory will always be cherished and honored. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) July 22, 2020

My heart breaks to hear this.



Mr. Evers was so kind to me, esp. after learning that we both grew up in Newton County.



He invited me on his radio show & spoke to my office @SDMSNews at the MS Civil Rights Museum abt his life.



Prayers for Evers family. Thank you Mr. Evers. #RIP https://t.co/opxgcYTewC — U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst (@USAttyHurst) July 22, 2020

What I admired most about Charles Evers was that he was a straight-shooter who kept what was best for our nation and Mississippi at heart. We are better for his service. My condolences and prayers go out to his family and friends. — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) July 22, 2020

Charles Evers was an absolute classic. His rich and colorful story makes him unique among our state’s historical figures. His career covered the spectrum from his roguish youth to a respected civil rights leader, mayor, businessman, and radio host. Charles Evers was never afraid to challenge the accepted norms or fly in the face of political correctness. As an elected official he navigated the circuitous route from Freedom Democrat to Independent to Republican, even serving as a Trump elector in 2016. He used his powerful personality and platform to change Mississippi for the better. He was one of my favorites, and I doubt we will ever see another like him. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

