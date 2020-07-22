RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The brother of slain Civil Rights leader Medgar Evers passed away on Wednesday, July 22, in Brandon, according to the Rankin County coroner. Charles Evers was 97.
Evers was born on September 11, 1922, in Decatur, Mississippi. Following service in World War II, Charles and Medgar attended Alcorn Agricultural and Mechanical College (later Alcorn State University), where they became involved in civil rights activities.
In 1969, Evers was elected mayor of Fayette, Mississippi. He began a long tenure as manager of WMPR in Jackson in 1987.
Leaders in Mississippi are remembering the life of Evers:
Charles Evers was an absolute classic. His rich and colorful story makes him unique among our state’s historical figures. His career covered the spectrum from his roguish youth to a respected civil rights leader, mayor, businessman, and radio host. Charles Evers was never afraid to challenge the accepted norms or fly in the face of political correctness. As an elected official he navigated the circuitous route from Freedom Democrat to Independent to Republican, even serving as a Trump elector in 2016. He used his powerful personality and platform to change Mississippi for the better. He was one of my favorites, and I doubt we will ever see another like him.Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.
LATEST STORIES:
- Charles Evers, brother of slain Civil Rights leader Medgar Evers, dies at 97
- Death rate staggering in South Texas; calls for ‘hazard pay’ for healthcare workers
- MPD: One stabbed; suspect arrested said Jesus, spirit told him to do it
- Tropical Storm Gonzalo moving west, Another system taking shape in the Gulf of Mexico
- GRAPHIC: Child suffers skull fracture in random attack; suspect arrested