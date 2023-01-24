COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The charges have been dropped against a Coffee Springs man who was accused of killing his dogs and tossing them off a bridge.

Michael Kelley, of Coffee Springs, was accused of shooting stray dogs and tossing them off a bridge on Coffee County Road 655 in May of last year.

His lawyer David Harrison says that his case was officially dismissed by a Coffee County court on Monday.

Kelley was facing animal cruelty charges.

According to the Alabama Statute on Animal Cruelty in the first degree, it says that a person cannot be convicted of the crime if the animal threatens to cause physical harm to someone.

Harrison says that Kelley owned the dogs and they were trying to attack his family members.