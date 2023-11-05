MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Greater Gulf State Fair closed nearly two hours early Saturday night for what The Grounds officials are calling “disruptive behavior.”

News 5 saw videos of fights that broke out between teenagers at The Grounds. Mobile Police have confirmed there was not a shooting.

The fair was set to close at midnight but the rides were shut off around 10:15 p.m. and people were ushered out of The Grounds.

The fair will re-open Sunday at noon. Executive Director of The Grounds and District 6 city councilman, Josh Woods, told News 5 that anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult after 6 p.m. moving forward.