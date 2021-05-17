Changes to this year’s July 4th fireworks in Fairhope, but the show will go on

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Last year COVID-19 kept volunteer firefighters in Fairhope from receiving the certification they need in order to shoot fireworks for the annual celebration coming up on July 4th. But, this year the show will go on despite some behind-the-scenes changes.

“We had our fireworks and everything ready to go last year and kind of had to pump the breaks a little bit,” said Paige Crawford with the City of Fairhope, reflecting on last year’s show cancelation.

For the first time in years the firefighters, who typically conduct the fireworks display, will now be on the sidelines as a new group is brought in to light the fireworks on July 4th.

“It’s a lot of time, energy and hours into getting that pyro shooter law license,” added Crawford, discussing the required training for fireworks.

The city has hired J&M Displays to shoot the fireworks. Crawford insists visitors shouldn’t notice any difference in the show, except that the pier may close a day earlier than usual to allow the new group extra time to get the fireworks setup.

“With constant changes with ATF regulations and more strenuous laws coming down we kind of just looked at some things this year,” she continued.

The 4th of July celebration will be held on Sunday, July 4th.