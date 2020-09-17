Chainsaws and generators are flying off of shelves in the wake of Sally

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – During the days after a storm hits, the sounds of chainsaws and generators become a normalcy. SunSouth in West Mobile opened at 6 AM and saw over 100 people come through their doors within just a couple of hours to get the supplies they need.

Robert Smith, Sales Manager at SunSouth says, “We pretty much sold out on chains saws this morning and chains. Gas cans, mixed fuel…..we actually sold out of generators two days ago before the storm hit so it’s been pretty hectic.” SunSouth has a shipment of 50 or so chainsaws that should be coming in Thursday afternoon and also a shipment of at least 22 generators that should be in on Friday.

Over at Habor Freight Tools on Airport Boulevard, the store’s power is still out so they are only letting in one person at a time to get the supplies they need. Some products such as generators are sold out.

One customer said, “The only frustrations I see is you know, they should have stocked up enough on generators. Most of these places keep a stock, but we knew these storms were coming.”

Another explained, “I’m trying to be patient. Going to try to wait. Trying my best to get that chainsaw that I need.”

In the past, FEMA has reimbursed applicants for chainsaws and generators, so keep an eye out here for that information once we receive it.