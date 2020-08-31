Chadwick Boseman remembered by castmates in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fans around the world are mourning the loss of actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last week after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

Tate Taylor directed Boseman in “Get on Up.” He said he knew that the actor was the perfect person to depict singer James Brown.

“I just knew from the start that he would be that person. When an actor doesn’t look like the person they’re playing, but their performance is so good, you don’t care. That’s the sign of a great great actor, and that’s what Chadwick was,” stated Taylor.

“Get on Up” was partially filmed in Natchez. Boseman’s castmates said they won’t forget how down to earth he was.

“Toward the end of filming, he became a regular fixture in Natchez. I mean, walking down Main Street in his hoodie, or walking to the casino, or going to a food establishment, people were like he blends in so well that you don’t know he’s a megastar,” said Tony Hiedelberg.

As Boseman continued to rise to fame, many said he never stopped working hard.

“As I was just watching his process, I’ve never seen someone be so prepared, that held character. And it was awesome to see how he locked into a character,” said Edward Rashad Smith.

