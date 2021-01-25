CFO Patronis encourages 2021 Olympics move to Florida if COVID-19 causes Tokyo to cancel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis sent a letter to the International Olympic Committee Monday encouraging them to relocate the 2021 Olympics from Tokyo, Japan, to Florida.

Patronis said his movement to bring the Olympics to the Sunshine State began after “recent media reports have stated that leaders in Japan have ‘privately’ concluded that they are too concerned about the pandemic for the 2021 Olympics to take place.”

In his letter to the IOC, Patronis cites Florida’s tourism numbers as well as the state’s management of tourist destinations and sporting events during the pandemic as reasons for the committee to consider Florida as a safe destination for the games.

“When most states shut down their sporting events, the city of Jacksonville hosted the Ultimate Fighting Championship and the National Basketball Association set up the ‘bubble’ to hold games in Orlando. Moreover, during football season the National Football League and college teams were able to compete on Florida soil,” he wrote. “Additionally, our international tourist destinations, like Disney parks have been open and operating safely in Florida for some time. In fact, Disney serves as an incredible model for how to run a complex organization in the midst of COVID-19.”

Patronis also noted Florida’s ability to welcome large crowds, stating that 121 million tourists visited the Sunshine State in 2019.

“Our state has ample hotel capacity and well-maintained transportation networks to accommodate the kind of infrastructure required for a major undertaking of this sort,” Patronis said. “Florida has 20 commercial airports, 31 urban transit systems, 12 major universities that have existing sporting facilities – and we have world-renowned health care facilities in each of our regions. I think most importantly, however, we have a state with leaders who are willing to get this done.”

The Tokyo Olympics were initially supposed to take place in the summer of 2020 but were postponed in March of last year due to the global coronavirus pandemic. They were rescheduled to begin July 23, 2021.

A media report surfaced last week stating that Japan’s government had privately concluded it would have to cancel the Olympics because of the ongoing pandemic. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga responded saying he was determined to hold the Olympics and would work closely with Tokyo and the International Olympic Committee.

