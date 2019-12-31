CEO encouraged by Mobile’s interest in scooters

MOBILE, AL – (WKRG) — Electric push scooters around the city of Mobile seem to be catching on. Since a soft launch on Saturday, the company has recorded more than a thousand trips.

“That’s a pretty impressive stat. That means a lot of folks locally are excited about this. If we continue to see that. There will be no issue with Gotcha wanting to remain partners with the city of Mobile,” said Gotcha CEO Sean Flood.

Flood says the ride-sharing service is designed to be very safe. Riders are required to download a Gotcha mobility app and take a safety tutorial.

“It’s a great mode of transportation, but it’s just that, it’s a vehicle for them to use. So we want them to have fun on it..but take it seriously and realize you gotta understand how to use it,” Flood said.

The company hopes to bring other modes of transportation to Mobile. “We’re working with the city. The city has been very interested in bringing e-bikes. I think that’s gonna happen early 2020 and I know our team is working actively toward narrowing that launch date.”

