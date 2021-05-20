Century man who dragged teen into woods and sexually assaulted her sentenced to life

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Century man has been sentenced to life after dragging a teen girl into the woods and sexually assaulting her in 2019.

Nakeetric Devonte Davison, 28, was sentenced Thursday to life imprisonment as a Habitual Felony Offender. He was also designated a Sexual Predator. Davison was conticted of kidnapping and sexual battery using threats of force or violence on March 16.

The crime happened on Aug. 21, 2019, when Davison approached the teenage victim as she was walking along Century Boulevard. He asked her for money. She responded that she did not have any money to give him, and then he grabbed her and carried her into the woods along the sidewalk. While in the woods, he repeatedly slammed her head into the ground while threatening to kill her. He then sexually battered her.

A passing motorist saw Davison approach the girl and run with her into the woods. The driver stopped his car to call 911. The motorist’s intervention allowed the teenage victim to escape from Davison.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and set up a perimeter. A K9 unit was called to attempt to track Davison through the woods. A few hours later, Davison was found hiding in a storage building outside of a church.

Davison was arrested wearing only his underwear. He had hidden his clothes in a refrigerator inside the building. The hidden clothing matched the description provided by the victim. Other evidence was collected at that time that helped corroborate the crime.