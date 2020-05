GRASS VALLEY, Cali. (CNN) -- On to a new and better life! A thousand chickens landed in northern California on Saturday night after being saved from an Iowa slaughter by an animal rescue. You could call them heroes for these hens. Kelcie Leach with Animal Place is one of many helping the chickens "get the heck outta dodge," or Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Leach said, "They've never spread their wings and they lived in a space that was just a square foot."