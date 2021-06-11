Celebrating PRIDE in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds gathered in downtown Mobile Friday for the LODA Artwalk, which celebrated National Pride Month. Many people wore, held or simply displayed the rainbow flag to show their support for the LGBTQ community.

“Honestly, I hope that it breaks down that sort of stigma,” said Charlotte Gonzalez.

“It also means a lot to so many people in the community to see how many of us there are because I know so many of my friends feel so alone. Because they can’t see that they’re not alone and everybody here is just so supportive,” said Stella Durren.

A variety of booths were set up with the purpose of helping people connect with one another like Cornerstone Church, USA Health, and Door to Serenity, which helps people with substance abuse.

“We are all inclusive. So,we want to be there for the LGBTQ++ community because there are some places they can’t go to get help. So when those doors close we want our door to be open,” said Laurye Brunson.

She added the PRIDE-themed art walk is good for the city of Mobile. “If you look around, you see families, you see people smiling, you see people having a good time and it’s just you know we’re trying to get rid of that whole us versus them thing.”