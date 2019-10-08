CDC: Pregnant women not receiving recommended vaccines

Washington, D.C. (CNN)– The CDC says most pregnant women are not receiving a recommended part of their routine prenatal care. Today the health organization reported moms-to-be are not getting flu and whooping cough vaccines.

The CDC surveyed 21-hundred pregnant women and found less than half of them reported receiving both vaccinations, but they say the vaccines are safe and needed.

According to experts, the mom’s vaccines can protect their babies during a time when the infants are still too young to get vaccinations. The CDC’s report claims not getting the vaccines put the moms and her future newborns at greater risk of infection… hospitalization and death.