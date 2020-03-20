CDC: Flu has killed over 149 U.S. this season; over 23,000 deaths



(CNN & WIAT) Many are focusing their attention on the COVID-19 pandemic around the world due to more cases and deaths being reported around the world. According to Health officials, there are now over 250,000 cases worldwide and over 11,000 coronavirus deaths globally.

But as more focus on the “COVID-19 Pandemic,” the numbers of severe flu cases continue to rise as well. And according to the CDC, those numbers are exceeding the worldwide COVID-19 numbers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the 2019-2020 Flu season started back in October of 2019 and is still going strong, and could actually last through late May.

Since the start of the Flu season, more children in the U.S. have died from the flu this year than in any other year since the 2009 H1NI Pandemic, according to the CDC.



A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 149 children have died from Influenza SO FAR this season. That is almost as many people who have died from COVID-19 disease in the U.S. As of right now, only there are 201 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., according to CDC.

Health Officials say the 2019-2020 Flu season started a few weeks early this year back on September 29, 2019.

The CDC estimates that so far this season there have been at least 38 million flu illnesses, 390,000 hospitalizations and 23,000 deaths from the flu.

Whereas of right now, the U.S. has over 15,000 cases of COVID-19.

Interestingly, the CDC says overall Flu activity declined in the week ending March 14, 2020, before the Pandemic started ramping up the U.S. but that influenza-like illness activity increased.

