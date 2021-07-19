CBS Sports set to televise coverage of World Games 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS Sports network announced on Monday they will carry coverage of the World Games 2022.

CBS Sports will televise a total of 12 hours of coverage stemming from the World Games; CBS Sports Network will air one-hour highlight shows after each day of competition over the 10-day World Games. Additionally, the CBS Television Network will broadcast two, one-hour specials, with broadcast coverage also streaming on Paramount+ Premium.

“Showcasing the World Games on both CBS and CBS Sports Network under the CBS Sports Spectacular

umbrella – which has been the showcase of the preeminent sport for generations – is the perfect fit for the

new generation of international sports,” said TWG2022 CEO Nick Sellers.

CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports’ 24-hour cable channel which televises live sports programming throughout the year as well as a full slate of original programming and studio coverage, is available through all major cable, satellite and telco distributors as well as via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV and Hulu.

Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App with select providers.