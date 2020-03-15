CBS Sports Programming revised after sporting events canceled

Coronavirus concerns have led to the cancelation of many events, including sports.
This, in turn, has affected CBS Sports Programming for the days of March 14th-15th as the Big Ten (Semi-Finals and Championship), Atlantic 10 Championship and the NCAA Basketball Championship Selection Show were all canceled.
Since the initially scheduled events cannot be carried out to prevent any further COVID-19 risks, past games will air as its substitute.
You may have already been aware as the revised programming for Saturday has aired.
Saturday, March 14th
11:00am 2015 Big Ten Championship Game – Wisconsin vs. Michigan State
1:00pm 2016 Big Ten Championship Game – Michigan State vs. Purdue
3:00pm 2019 Big Ten Championship Game – Michigan State vs. Michigan
Sunday, March 15th
11:00am 2015 Atlantic 10 Championship Game – VCU vs. Dayton
1:00pm 2017 Big Ten Championship Game – Michigan vs. Wisconsin
3:00pm 2018 Big Ten Championship Game – Michigan vs. Purdue
If any other programming changes occur, we will be sure to update you.
