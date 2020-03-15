CBS Sports Programming revised after sporting events canceled

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – MARCH 06: A NCAA logo is seen on the wall as Yeshiva players warmup prior to playing against Worcester Polytechnic Institute during the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship – First Round at Goldfarb Gymnasium on at Johns Hopkins University on March 6, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. On Thursday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced that Maryland had confirmed three cases of residents with COVID-19, otherwise known as the Coronavirus, prompting Johns Hopkins officials to host the NCAA men’s basketball tournament without spectators. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Coronavirus concerns have led to the cancelation of many events, including sports.

This, in turn, has affected CBS Sports Programming for the days of March 14th-15th as the Big Ten (Semi-Finals and Championship), Atlantic 10 Championship and the NCAA Basketball Championship Selection Show were all canceled.

Since the initially scheduled events cannot be carried out to prevent any further COVID-19 risks, past games will air as its substitute.

You may have already been aware as the revised programming for Saturday has aired.

Saturday, March 14th
11:00am       2015 Big Ten Championship Game – Wisconsin vs. Michigan State
1:00pm         2016 Big Ten Championship Game – Michigan State vs. Purdue
3:00pm         2019 Big Ten Championship Game – Michigan State vs. Michigan

Sunday, March 15th
11:00am       2015 Atlantic 10 Championship Game – VCU  vs. Dayton
1:00pm         2017 Big Ten Championship Game – Michigan vs. Wisconsin
3:00pm         2018 Big Ten Championship Game – Michigan vs. Purdue

If any other programming changes occur, we will be sure to update you.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

