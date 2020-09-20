CBS programming glitch switches out of Bills game

UNEDITED NEWS RELEASEPensacola - Cox crews have completed hundreds of miles of damage assessments along the Gulf Coast network and are restoring service outages caused by Hurricane Sally. Cox teams begin reconnecting neighborhoods after power is restored. As of this morning, we have reestablished services to over half of our impacted customers.

“Our team of professionals on the Gulf Coast have been working hard to get you reconnected,” said Anthony Pope, senior vice president and region manager of Cox Southeast. “After a thorough assessment of our infrastructure, we have found damage due to power outages, wind and flooding. As power begins to come back online in your neighborhood, so should many Cox services, yet we will need to complete repairs to overhead lines that are down.”