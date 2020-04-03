CBS Daytime to air classic episodes of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – CBS Daytime is planning to air classic episodes of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful starting today and every Friday of April going forward in order to save original episodes.
Today’s Y&R will be Victor and Nikki Newman’s first wedding “I do’s” to each other.
Today’s B&B will be their 30th Anniversary episode, taped in Australia, where Brooke and Eric share their favorite memories.
Monday will pick up where the shows left off on Thursday.
Additionally, The Late Late Show with James Corden will be in rebroadcasts next week, but plans to start airing original episodes April 13th.
