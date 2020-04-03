CBS Daytime to air classic episodes of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful

FILE – This Dec. 6, 2018, file photo shows the CBS logo at the entrance to its headquarters, in New York. The CBS game “Survivor” ends its 39th edition this week reeling from controversy over its first-ever forced removal of a contestant, a Hollywood agent sent packing after young women complained about inappropriate touching. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – CBS Daytime is planning to air classic episodes of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful starting today and every Friday of April going forward in order to save original episodes.

Today’s Y&R will be Victor and Nikki Newman’s first wedding “I do’s” to each other.

Today’s B&B will be their 30th Anniversary episode, taped in Australia, where Brooke and Eric share their favorite memories.

Monday will pick up where the shows left off on Thursday.

Additionally, The Late Late Show with James Corden will be in rebroadcasts next week, but plans to start airing original episodes April 13th.

