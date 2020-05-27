WATCH CBS 42 NOW: National Dental Care Month; COVID-19 impact on dentist visits

There’s a new month dedicated to taking care of your smile. May is National Dental Care Month.

During the fifth month of the year, National Dental Care Month takes time to remind us of the importance of caring for our pearly whites.

Starting at an early age, oral hygiene is taught, as we all learned to brush twice a day, keep the sugary snacks to a minimum, and to make appointments to see your dentist twice a year.

A healthy smile requires continued healthy habits. Keeping those healthy habits helps reduce the risks for cavities and infections, and also the expensive costs of having extensive dental procedures done.

If it has been a while since you have seen your dentist, remember that dentists understand some may be afraid or have anxiety when it comes to making a dental appointment. But dentists know what it takes to get your smile back on track.

Also, dental offices are experiencing National Dental Care Month, a little differently this May, as the COVID-19 pandemic brings, a ‘new normal’ to dentist offices. As they begin to reopen slowly, dental offices are having to take care of their patients in a variety of more preventative ways in order to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Harry Peoples, III DMD, the Managing Clinical Director and Dentist at Aspen Dental in Gardendale, speaks to CBS 42 NOW Anchor Phil Pinarski about National Dental Care Month and the COVID-19 impact on dentist visits.

Dr. Peoples speaks about the changes from new waiting procedures to the extra steps needed to prepare you for your visit while you are in the office.

Now with May being, National Dental Care month it brings awareness just in time for a summer full of family reunions, weddings, vacations, and all of the other times when we love to take pictures and say ‘Cheese!’ So, brush up on your dental care and check-up with your dentist to keep your smile shining bright.

