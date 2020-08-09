Caylee Anthony would’ve celebrated 15th birthday today

ORLANDO, FL (WFLA) — Sunday, August 9, 2020.

Caylee died at the age of 2 in 2008. Her mother, Casey Anthony, was charged but found not guilty in her death.

It all started July 15, 2008, when Casey Anthony’s mother, Cindy, made the infamous call to 911, saying her daughter’s car smelled like a dead body and that Caylee was missing. Casey was arrested just one day later. She was indicted on first-degree murder charges in October 2008.

Caylee’s remains were found on Dec. 11 of that year, not far from the Anthonys’ home. Casey’s murder trial began in May 2011. Then, on July 5, Casey was found not guilty on all charges except for lying to investigators.

A memorial lays at the site where 2-year-old Caylee’s body was found, less than a mile from her home.

Lawmakers in multiple states have passed legislation in Caylee’s name, making it a crime for parents to delay reporting their kids missing.

Casey Anthony has kept a low profile since she was acquitted in her daughter’s murder.

