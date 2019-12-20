Cause revealed in deadly Tesla crash in Florida

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, file photograph, a sign bearing the company logo stands outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. Federal investigators have found that a 2018 crash and fire in Florida that killed the teenage driver of a Tesla Model S and a passenger was due to the car traveling at over 100 miles per hour on a curve. The National Transportation Safety Board says in a report released Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 that the battery-powered car erupted in flames after colliding with a wall. The two 18-year-olds were trapped in the car. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DETROIT (AP) – Federal investigators have found that a 2018 crash and fire in Florida that killed the teenage driver of a Tesla Model S and a passenger was due to the car traveling at over 100 miles per hour on a curve. The National Transportation Safety Board says in a report released Thursday that the battery-powered car erupted in flames after colliding with a wall. The two 18-year-olds were trapped in the car. The agency opened its probe of the May 8, 2018 crash in Fort Lauderdale as part of a broader inquiry into electric vehicle crashes and fires.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)