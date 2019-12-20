Cause revealed in deadly Tesla crash in Florida

DETROIT (AP) – Federal investigators have found that a 2018 crash and fire in Florida that killed the teenage driver of a Tesla Model S and a passenger was due to the car traveling at over 100 miles per hour on a curve. The National Transportation Safety Board says in a report released Thursday that the battery-powered car erupted in flames after colliding with a wall. The two 18-year-olds were trapped in the car. The agency opened its probe of the May 8, 2018 crash in Fort Lauderdale as part of a broader inquiry into electric vehicle crashes and fires.
