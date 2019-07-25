CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman tries to steal package from home in Theodore

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office released home surveillance video of people trying to steal a package from a home on Bellingrath Road in Theodore. Authorities are asking for your help to find them.

In the video you see a woman get out of a car and walk up to the door. The MCSO says the woman noticed someone inside the home, so she yelled “wrong house” and quickly left. If you watch closely, you can see the woman pull an alarm of the fence as they made their getaway.

Authorities have identified the car as a Black Mazda CX-5.

If you know anything about this incident, call 251-574-8633 or go to www.mobileso.com/crimetips/.

