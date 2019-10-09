Caught on camera: Trailer stolen from local business

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local business says a trailer was stolen from their offices, and it was caught on camera.

According to Prihoda North America, it happened on October 4th at around 2:00 am. The company says the two people in a pickup truck appeared to be driving around Bullitt Drive off Schillinger Road looking for things to steal. The pickup was caught on several surveillance cameras. It appears to be a white Chevy crew cab with a utility box. The back tail gate has a dent on the top side just above the tailgate handle. One of the license plate lights are dangling behind.

LATEST NEWS: