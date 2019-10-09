Caught on camera: Trailer stolen from local business

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local business says a trailer was stolen from their offices, and it was caught on camera.

According to Prihoda North America, it happened on October 4th at around 2:00 am. The company says the two people in a pickup truck appeared to be driving around Bullitt Drive off Schillinger Road looking for things to steal. The pickup was caught on several surveillance cameras. It appears to be a white Chevy crew cab with a utility box. The back tail gate has a dent on the top side just above the tailgate handle. One of the license plate lights are dangling behind.

LATEST NEWS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories