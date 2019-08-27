Castlen Elementary School earns $35,000 in Greer’s Markets Apple for Students Program

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — Cora Castlen Elementary School in Grand Bay earned $35,000 in free school supplies and equipment.The school was able to cash in by simply collecting their Greer’s receipts and turning them in.



It’s part of a national program called Apples for Students. Greer’s Markets in the area sponsor. The more you spend at Greer’s Markets the more money the school earns. Castlen Elementary School has participated for 10 years.



Any school in the News 5 viewing area, private or public, can participate in the program. It’s a three-step process:

Enroll Your School Collect Greer’s register tapes from parents, family and friends, and local community members! Order wishlist items from the Award Catalog. It is filled with hundreds of free educational equipment and supplies for schools featuring the best products and the best brands.

For more information on the program click here.