MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several cars caught fire at A1 Auto Sales on Schillinger Road in Mobile Wednesday afternoon. Schillinger Road will be closed for some time.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says approximately 12 used cars caught fire. It happened around 4:56 p.m. Firefighters used gallons of water and foam to put out the blaze. No injuries have been reported. The cause remains under investigation.