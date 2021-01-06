Carnival Cruise Line shares latest cruise cancellations on Twitter

(WKRG) — Carnival Cruise Line listed out its most recent cruises to be canceled on its Twitter page with COVID-19 being the cause.
To view any further cancellations click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Pence defies Trump, says he can’t reject electoral votes
- WATCH: Mitt Romney heckled with chants of ‘traitor’ amid flight to DC
- Crime Map: Mobile Police respond to two shootings near Dr. MLK Jr. Avenue
- Stolen vehicle from Spanish Fort recovered after police chase ends in Baldwin County
- Governor Ron DeSantis announces two new vaccination sites operated by Sacred Heart Hospital