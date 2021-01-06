Carnival Cruise Line shares latest cruise cancellations on Twitter

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Carnival Fantasy_70146

The 70,000-ton Carnival Fantasy operates year-round five-, six- and seven-day voyages from Charleston, S.C. Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines

(WKRG) — Carnival Cruise Line listed out its most recent cruises to be canceled on its Twitter page with COVID-19 being the cause.

To view any further cancellations click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories