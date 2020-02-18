Carnival announces Fascination to replace Fantasy in 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Carnival Cruise Line today announced that Carnival Fascination will move from its current homeport of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and be based in Mobile, Ala., effective Jan. 16, 2022.

Carnival Fantasy will continue its popular four- and five-day cruise schedule from Mobile through January 2022, at which time Carnival Fascination, will pick up the itineraries. In conjunction with today’s announcement, Carnival Fascination itineraries from Mobile will open for sale later today. Guests currently booked on Carnival Fantasy and Carnival Fascination through January 2022 will not be affected and voyages will operate as planned.

“Carnival Fascination will bring some exciting new features to the Mobile market, including a greater variety of balcony accommodations, a Bonsai Sushi Express venue, the cocktail pharmacy-themed Alchemy Bar and a Cherry On Top sweets shop,” said Fred Stein, Carnival’s vice president of revenue planning and deployment. “We have worked with the Mobile community over the last several years to successfully build demand and create this opportunity for a newer ship to enter the market.”

In the coming months, Carnival is expected to announce plans for Carnival Fantasy. In addition, its deployment team continues to evaluate options to return to San Juan after 2022 with a ship that can resume calls to eastern and southern Caribbean destinations currently served by Carnival Fascination.

To learn more about Carnival Cruise Line, visit Carnival.com. Carnival can also be found on: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

LATEST STORIES