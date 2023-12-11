BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Earlier this summer, a 25-year-old nursing student went missing for two days, later returning and claiming to have been kidnapped.

However, after much scrutiny and investigation from police, Carlee Russell came clean: she had not been kidnapped. It had all been made up.

Russell’s disappearance, reappearance and the questions surrounding why she faked her own kidnapping made news across both the country and the world. In fact, in a recent report released by Google, Carlee Russell was one of the highest-trending people on the search engine in the United States for 2023.

On July 13, Russell reported seeing a child walking along I-459 near Exit 10 in Hoover to police. When officers arrived at where Russell was supposed to be, her car was found along the shoulder of the road, but she was nowhere to be found. By the next day, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency had listed her as a missing person and a search was underway to find her.

However, on July 15, Russell was found safe after walking home that night. After being taken to a nearby hospital for tests, her family claimed that she told officers that she had been abducted.

In the days after her reappearance, many began questioning Russell’s story, from surveillance footage from the road of her pulling off to where she had actually been. Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis also had his own questions about what happened, but said the department would continue investigating the case.

On July 24, Russell released a statement through her attorney saying that she had never been kidnapping and that she had made the story up. She was subsequently arrested and charged with filing a false police report and filing a false statement to law enforcement.

On Oct. 11, Russell was found guilty of the two misdemeanor charges and was forced to pay over $18,000 in restitution in the case. She is also facing up to a year in jail on the charges.

Russell’s attorney, Emory Anthony, has said she will appeal the verdict in circuit court, adding that they felt that, given the charges, jail time was excessive. As of Dec. 11, no action on the appeal has been taken.

The report placed Russell at No. 7 on its list of trending people, along other people like former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, who was fired by the network earlier this year, and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, who made headlines for his relationship with singer Taylor Swift.

In the U.S., the term “Carlee Russell” was most Googled in Alabama, followed by Mississippi, Georgia, Louisiana and South Carolina.

Worldwide, countries outside the U.S. that were also interested in the Carlee Russell case include Canada, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

You can find Google’s report of its top trends of 2023 here.