Carbon Hill woman’s body found, husband led police to location

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday afternoon the Carbon Hill Police Department announced the husband of a woman who had been missing since late February provided new information that led police to her body.

Robert Warren reported his wife, Lisa Warren, 51, went missing on February 25. He originally told police that she was last seen on February 24 at some time in the morning. After many interviews and weeks of searching, Robert Warren revealed new information to the Carbon Hill Police Department that changed the investigation.

Saturday morning, Carbon Hill Police Chief Eric House said in a news conference that Robert Warren told them new information that led them to the location of Lisa Warren’s body.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Walker County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the search for Lisa Warren. Chief House said hundreds of hours were spent during the missing person investigation.

Robert Warren told police that his wife, Lisa Warren’s body was off of County Road 220 in Greene County, House said. The location was about an hour and a half in driving distance, the police chief said in the news conference. Carbon Hill Police Department and the Walker County District Attorney’s Office were at the scene of where the body which is believed to be Lisa Warren was found.

The body was found floating in a small creek in a wooded area. The chief called the Walker County Coroner’s Office and the body was sent to Forensics for further investigation into the cause of death and positive identification.

At this time, Robert Warren is in custody of the Carbon Hill Police Department. He has not been charged, but faces multiple charges including manslaughter and abuse of a corpse. During the news conference, officials said the charges could be upgraded depending on the cause of death. Saturday evening, Robert Warren will be transferred to the Walker County Jail.

Chief House said Lisa Warren leaves behind three daughters and was loved immensely by the community.

At this point in the homicide investigation, House believes that Robert Warren acted alone in the disappearance of his wife Lisa Warren. Over the next couple of days, police will release more information in the investigation.