Car sales at record-breaking highs in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, houses and vehicles are selling like hotcakes in the wiregrass.

Hyundai of Dothan has seen record-breaking sales over the past few months during the pandemic. They say they have done even better compared to last year.

“This year we doubled, pretty much doubled what we did last year in sales,” general sales manager Feliz Hernandez said.

But what is the reason behind this? Hernandez said they believe it’s because of essential workers and people needing more transportation during this time.

“They need to get back and forth,” he said. “There’s people you know like military and first responders that haven’t really missed the beat as far as their work per se and that they need a way to go so we’ve been able to help a lot of folks, — especially with the manufacturers putting incentives out to help us do what we need to do.”

Hernandez said now is a great time to buy especially with all the incentives Hyundai is offering now. One incentive offered is if something happens where a customer can’t make payments, they’ll buy the car back or make some of the payments on the car.

“They’re still standing behind the consumer when it comes to you know if you buy a vehicle and something happens you lose your job, or you get laid off or you go, you know,” he said. “You’re still able to have programs available for those folks.”

Hernandez said he believes there will be a decline in sales but not because of customers, because of lack of inventory.

