HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A car went through the front of a Huntsville business Thursday morning.

The crash happened at Bramlett’s Hair Images, at 7920 Charlotte Drive, when a white, four-door sedan jumped the curb and went through the front door of the business.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said no one was hurt in the crash that happened around 8:30 a.m.

An exact cause of the crash is not known but Huntsville Police said it appears to be accidental.