MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Firefighters have extinguished a vehicle fire that blocked westbound traffic on the I-10 Bayway early Wednesday morning.

Traffic is able to pass on the shoulder to get around the scene, but expect delays as traffic is moving slowly. Watch WKRG News 5 This Morning for updates.

Editor’s note: Article updated at 6:15 a.m. with new information.