THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A car crashed through the gate and hit a pole of the Red-D-Arc Welderentals on Hamilton Boulevard in Theodore. It happened Sunday, March 19 in the evening.

According to a police officer at the scene, a man driving the silver car was traveling at a high speed around the corner when he drove through the ditch, through the gate, and hit a pole at the business.

The officer told WKRG News 5 crews that the driver is at the hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time investigators have not said whether or not it was the high speeds that caused the crash, or if the driver will face any charges.