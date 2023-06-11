UPDATE (2:25 p.m.): Mobile Police told News 5 there were no injuries in the accident that caused the power outage.

UPDATE (1:37 p.m.): Alabama Power says the updated estimated time is 4:30 p.m.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At around 7:25 Sunday morning a car hit a power line in front of the Natchez Trail neighborhood on Cottage Hill Road causing a loss of power to residents in the area, according to a spokesperson with Alabama Power.

The accident originally caused a power outage for 14 customers but Alabama Power told News 5 “in order to safely make repairs, we had to de-energize some of our equipment. That resulted in an additional outage to about 930 more customers. Power was restored to about 500 customers around 9:30 this morning. About 400 customers remain without power.”

Alabama Power says they are working to restore the remaining 400 customers power service by 1:30 p.m.

We reached out to Mobile Police Department for the details of the crash and on the driver’s condition, but have not heard back yet.