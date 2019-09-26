‘Capote’ comes back to Monroeville for new play

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — This weekend in Monroeville, the world premiere of “Truman Talks Nelle Harper Lee”.

A one-man show at the historic Courthouse Museum by celebrated cabaret performer Joel Vig. The play shares intimate stories between Truman Capote and Lee, who were life-long friends.

“Throughout their whole lives they stayed in touch,” Vig said. “They were part of each other’s personal lives, professional lives and they inspired each other. I think they were each other’s muse.”

This isn’t the first time Vig has performed in Monroeville. In 2008, he transformed into Truman Capote and along with Oscar-winning actress Patricia Neal performed Capote’s “A Christmas Memory”.

Tickets are on sale now and available at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Monroeville for this weekend’s performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories