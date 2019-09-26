‘Capote’ comes back to Monroeville for new play

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — This weekend in Monroeville, the world premiere of “Truman Talks Nelle Harper Lee”.

A one-man show at the historic Courthouse Museum by celebrated cabaret performer Joel Vig. The play shares intimate stories between Truman Capote and Lee, who were life-long friends.

“Throughout their whole lives they stayed in touch,” Vig said. “They were part of each other’s personal lives, professional lives and they inspired each other. I think they were each other’s muse.”

This isn’t the first time Vig has performed in Monroeville. In 2008, he transformed into Truman Capote and along with Oscar-winning actress Patricia Neal performed Capote’s “A Christmas Memory”.

Tickets are on sale now and available at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Monroeville for this weekend’s performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.